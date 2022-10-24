Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Cramer's lightning round: I can't recommend Icahn Enterprises

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Icahn Enterprises LP: "I don't know what's in that fund. I can't recommend it."

Constellation Energy Corp: "Constellation Energy is still good."

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc: "They're not good enough. ... I just don't want you to buy that one."

New York Community Bancorp Inc: "I'd rather see you in one that should not be where it is, that yields a very good price and that's Morgan Stanley."

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc: "I think it may be time to pull the trigger."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley.

Disclaimer

