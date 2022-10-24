Cramer's lightning round: I can't recommend Icahn Enterprises

Loading chart...

Icahn Enterprises LP : "I don't know what's in that fund. I can't recommend it."

Constellation Energy Corp : "Constellation Energy is still good."

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc : "They're not good enough. ... I just don't want you to buy that one."

New York Community Bancorp Inc : "I'd rather see you in one that should not be where it is, that yields a very good price and that's Morgan Stanley ."

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : "I think it may be time to pull the trigger." Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley.

