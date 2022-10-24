European markets expected to open higher; UK awaits results for a new prime minister

European markets are anticipating a higher open Monday, with U.K. politics expected to settle as the ruling Conservative Party picks a new prime minister following the resignation of Liz Truss last week.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held informal talks Sunday in their first meeting together, while Germany is still contemplating its gas price strategy.

In the U.S., stock futures were little changed Monday morning after all three major averages notched their best week since June at Friday's close.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Monday, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged about 6%, with the Hang Seng Tech index down more than 8%.