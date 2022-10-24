Facebook and Google face skeptics on Wall Street this week amid digital ads collapse

A new video by Inspired by Iceland pushes back against experiencing life through the "metaverse," as described by Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook's rebranding to Meta on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Wall Street is bracing for disaster in online advertising.

Following disappointing results from Snap last week and a 28% plunge in the stock price that sent the company's value to its lowest since early 2019, investors are now turning their attention to ad giants Meta and Alphabet as well as reports this week from Twitter and Pinterest . They'll also hear from Amazon and Microsoft , which have big ad businesses of their own.

The flurry of reports comes at a time of extreme skepticism in web and mobile advertising. Facebook parent Meta shares are down more than 60% this year, and the company is expected to report a second straight drop in revenue. Alphabet, which has slid 30% in 2022, is forecast to report single-digit sales growth. Aside from one quarter at the beginning of the pandemic, that would mark the weakest period for Google's parent since 2013.

The economic downturn and fears of a recession have many marketers reining in spending. At the same time, Apple's iOS privacy change from last year continues to punish companies — notably Snap and Facebook — that have historically relied on user data to target ads.

"Sentiment in the online advertising space has softened of late, with more anecdotes of budget cuts as well as advertisers holding back some budget in hopes of a 4Q flush," UBS analysts wrote in a report last week. "Looking into '23, we think planning amidst this level of macro uncertainty sets the stage for below-consensus growth in '23, even if macro does not significantly deteriorate from here."

UBS said it would "reduce estimates and price targets across the online advertising group" due to both the economic environment and a strong U.S. dollar. Through discussions with digital ad agencies, the analysts said they learned that "many advertising directors are pulling back certain budgets, particularly among smaller advertisers."

In Snap's report on Thursday, the company said results are being hit by a combination of platform changes, economic challenges and competition. For a second straight quarter, Snap said it wouldn't be providing guidance for the coming period because of difficulty in predicting the economic trajectory.