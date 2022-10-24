‘Star Wars’ movie in development from 'Watchmen' showrunner and 'Ms. Marvel' director, reports say

(L-R) Regina King, Damon Lindelof attend Premiere Of HBO's "Watchmen" at The Cinerama Dome on October 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

A new "Star Wars" movie is under development with a pair of buzzy names already attached, according to media reports.

Damon Lindelof, showrunner for "Lost," "The Leftovers" and "Watchmen," is co-writing the new Lucasfilm movie, with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy of "Ms. Marvel" signed on to direct, according to media entertainment site Deadline.

Obaid-Chinoy is best known for directing her Oscar-winning documentary shorts "Saving Face" and "A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness."

There's no release date for the movie, and its plot is still under wraps. Lindelof's co-writer is also yet to be reported. But the upcoming feature marks the first "Star Wars" film set for theaters since 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker."

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" was a massive success for the franchise, grossing $1 billion at the global box office. The studio has recently been focusing its efforts on its live-action series for Disney+, including "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Andor."

In September, Disney pulled Patty Jenkins' "Rogue Squadron" off its release schedule. The film was announced in 2020 and had been slated for a December 2023 release.

Other "Star Wars" film projects from Taika Waititi, Rian Johnson and Kevin Feige have yet to be officially announced by the studio or given release dates.