Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Meta , as Bank of America downgraded the tech giant to neutral from buy . Meta is scheduled to post third-quarter earnings Wednesday after the bell. The experts also talked about Apple , which is set to post quarterly earnings after the bell Thursday. The iPhone maker was reiterated as buy from Deutsche Bank . Other stocks mentioned include Microsoft and Disney . Meta, Apple, Microsoft and Disney are all currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.