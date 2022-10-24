CNBC Pro

Raymond James upgrades AT&T to strong buy, says telecom giant can surge 40%

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Buy Qualcomm as chipmaker is ready for a post-smartphone world, HSBC says
CNBC ProBuy Qualcomm as chipmaker is ready for a post-smartphone world, HSBC says
Sarah Min18 min ago
Wells Fargo downgrades FedEx, says there's lower revenue growth ahead
CNBC ProWells Fargo downgrades FedEx, says there's lower revenue growth ahead
Sarah Minan hour ago
Bank of America downgrades Meta, says lower ad spending could hurt Reels
CNBC ProBank of America downgrades Meta, says lower ad spending could hurt Reels
Sarah Minan hour ago
Read More