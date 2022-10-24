CNBC Investing Club

Starbucks is a buy after shares fall on worries over China's reopening policy

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
A Starbucks store is seen inside the Tom Bradley terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California.
Lucy Nicholson | Reuters

Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) tumbled nearly 6% Monday on concerns that China will prolong its zero-Covid policy after President Xi Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power — a potential hurdle for the coffee giant as it looks to expand into the world's second-largest economy.

