Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito told Ted Kennedy the legal basis ensuring abortion rights was 'settled' law in 2005, new book reveals

Senator Ted Kennedy (D-MA) boards an elevator after walking off the floor of the U.S. Senate after a roll call vote to achieve cloture on the nomination of Judge Samuel Alito to the US Supreme Court passed 72 to 25 January 30, 2006 in Washington, DC.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion this summer overturning the abortion rights case Roe v. Wade, assured the late Sen. Ted Kennedy in 2005 that he considered a key legal basis for Roe to be "settled," a new report reveals.

"I am a believer in precedents," the conservative Alito told Kennedy, the liberal Massachusetts Democratic senator wrote in his diary in November 2005, The New York Times reported.

"I believe that there is a right to privacy. I think it's settled as part of the liberty clause of the 14th Amendment and the Fifth Amendment," Alito said, according to the diary citation.

"So I recognize there is a right to privacy. I'm a believer in precedents. I think on the Roe case that's about as far as I can go," Alito said to Kennedy, a staunch defender of abortion rights who died in 2009.

The comment was made as Alito was seeking Senate confirmation to the court during a visit to Kennedy's office, wrote John Farrell in the Times report. Farrell's new book, "Ted Kennedy: A Life," which features details of the diary entries, is being published Tuesday.

The 1973 decision in Roe established for the first time that there was a federal constitutional right to abortion.

Roe was based on a prior high court decision, Griswold v. Connecticut, which in 1965 found that there was a constitutional right to marital privacy, in a case related to married couples having been barred from using birth control.

Conservatives for decades attacked Roe as flawed, in part with the argument that the Constitution does not explicitly state individuals have a right to privacy, much less one to abortion.