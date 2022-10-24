Tesla shares down 3% in premarket after Elon Musk's EV firm cuts price of cars in China

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 7, 2020.

Tesla shares slipped in pre-market trade on Monday after the company cut the price of some of its cars in China.

Shares of the electric carmaker were down around 3% in New York before the market open on Monday.

Tesla slashed the price of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China, one of the company's most critical markets.

The starting price for the Model 3 sedan was reduced to 265,900 Chinese yuan ($36,615) from 279,900 yuan. The Model Y sports utility vehicle now costs 288,900 yuan versus the previous price of 316,900 yuan.

Tesla's price cuts partly reverse some of the price increases the company was forced to carry out earlier this year in China and the U.S. on the back of rising raw material costs.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, warned in March that his electric car firm is "seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics."

The price cuts also come after Musk said he sees elements of a recession in China.

"China is experiencing a recession of sorts" mostly in the property markets, Musk said last week.



