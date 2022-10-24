What Cramer is watching Monday — Fed pivot, Xi consolidates, DHR and META downgrades

What I am looking at Oct. 24, 2022 A Federal Reserve pivot close to the elections? In my Sunday column , I talked about whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell, a politically neutral person, would signal more rate hikes on the eve of the November midterms. I also explained why I see positive changes in this long, tough market. Chinese President Xi Jinping packed the Politburo standing committee with loyalists — total consolidation of power. Strict "zero-Covid" policy continues. Chinese technology stocks, including Alibaba and Tencent, tanked Monday morning in Asia. Club name Danaher (DHR) downgraded to hold from buy at Benchmark. We will fight this downgrade as we think that we have never seen Danaher this cheap since we bought it in the $70s years ago. No credit for strong management at the health technology company. We called a DHR a buy last week after the company's knockout third-quarter results. Meta Platforms (META) downgraded to a neutral rating, removed from "US 1 List" at Bank of America. Advertising rates are going down next quarter because of changes to the privacy features at Apple (AAPL). Like Snap (SNAP), which plummeted to a new 52-week low Friday on the back of a third-quarter revenue miss? We think not ... Small position in META. Mizuho doesn't like it either, cuts price target to $180 from $225 ... worried about expenses. Time to buy AT & T (T), says Raymond James, which upgrades shares to a strong buy. Analyst says the stock has bottomed. I agree. Barclays cuts price targets on almost all of the chip makers, including Nvidia (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Skyworks (SWKS). This is the inevitable price cutting, but still not enough. However, HSBC says the opposite: Buy QCOM, as it's too cheap and well-positioned beyond smartphones. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) initiated with hold ... expects gains in market share to continue but too early to get in. Schlumberger (SLB) has a new look, now calling itself SLB and going for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Citi raises PT to $60 from $50. Susquehanna raises to $59 from $52. Take-Two (TTWO) price target lowered to $180 from $200 at Benchmark, which is catching up on cuts. Company reports financial results on Nov. 7. Amazing: American Express (AXP) price target trimmed to $128 from $130 at Citi. Loan loss reserves are up and a strong dollar headwind, keeps a sell rating. Wells Fargo cuts to $170 from $180 but keeps buy rating. Generac (GNRC) — Wells Fargo takes this down to $175 from $285. Still trying to figure out what happened, but keeps a buy on shares. CSX last week had a great quarter. We have to look at it again for the Club because of coal cargo. Bank of America takes Southern (SO) to sell from hold, says shares now expensive after year-to-date performance. Cuts PT to $59 from $63. Wells Fargo takes FedEx (FDX) to hold from buy, slashes PT to $160 from $199, cites slowing cargo. A real blow-up at Tenet Healthcare (THC), missed on third quarter and provided weak guidance. Wells Fargo and Barclays cut price targets. JPMorgan upgrades Avis (CAR) to buy on "several tailwinds," including light volume of new cars. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

China's President Xi Jinping sits beside the empty seat of former President Hu Jintao during the closing ceremony of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 22, 2022. Noel Celis | AFP | Getty Images

