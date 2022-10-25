3 scripts for practicing gentle parenting, approved by a child psychologist

Gentle parenting is a child-rearing method that, unlike traditional parenting, decenters consequences.

Instead, the approach encourages parents to recognize their child's feelings while also enforcing a rule.

"Gentle parenting has a greater focus on respecting children and their individuality as well as showing empathy and connecting," says Irina Gorelik, a child psychologist at Williamsburg Therapy Group.

This isn't to say there is absolutely no discipline.

Gentle parenting seeks the same outcome as traditional parenting, but gets there in a different way. Instead of steering with punishment, a parent can steer with understanding

And there are many benefits. Gentle parenting can increase a child's confidence and ability to regulate their own emotions. It can decrease the power struggles between a child and parent, thereby improving relationships. It can also improve communication between a child and parent.

"When thinking of enforcing rules, it can be helpful to label and validate underlying emotion while also setting a clear limit or boundary," Gorelik says.

Here are three examples of what gentle parenting might look like in practice, according to Gorelik.