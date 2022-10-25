Buy this waste management leader well positioned to ride out a recession, Jefferies says in upgrade

Wall Street is underappreciating this waste management leader with strong pricing power even if a recession hits, Jefferies said. Analyst Stephanie Moore assumed coverage of Waste Management , upgrading the stock to buy from hold. She highlighted in a note to clients Monday a slew of defensive properties and margin expansion opportunities for the company going forward. "Our Buy rating is based on our belief that as the largest waste player in North America, WM will be a significant beneficiary of the favorable industry pricing environment," she wrote. "Further, we think the Street is underappreciating the upside potential to earnings from its margin improvement initiatives, as well as its sustainability investments." Over the next few years, Moore expects Waste Management to expand margins by 180 basis points as it benefits from elevated inflation and leverages investments in automation. That's above consensus expectations of just 50 basis points. Shares of Waste Management have held up better than the broader market this year, falling just 2.5%. Jefferies' upped its price target on the stock to $191 from $170, suggesting another 17% upside potential in store for shares from Monday's close. As recession fears mount, Moore said Waste Management is a defensive play to ride out the headwinds, noting that during nine of the last 11 market corrections, waste companies outperformed the S & P 500. "The waste space in general lags a recession by about a year as it usually takes > 6 months for commercial customers to reduce collection services," she said. "... We view the waste space as defensive in a recessionary environment as pricing holds positive, while volumes at worst are down 10%." Moore also said the market is underestimating the company's sustainability investments, which include utilizing energy from its landfills to create a zero-emissions fleet. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting