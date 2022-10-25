CNBC Pro

Buy this waste management leader well positioned to ride out a recession, Jefferies says in upgrade

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Barclays downgrades Analog Devices, says it has yet to price in a correction
CNBC ProBarclays downgrades Analog Devices, says it has yet to price in a correction
Sarah Min
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Meta, Chevron, AT&T, Disney, Coinbase & more
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Meta, Chevron, AT&T, Disney, Coinbase & more
Michael Bloom
Raymond James upgrades AT&T to strong buy, says telecom giant can surge 40%
CNBC ProRaymond James upgrades AT&T to strong buy, says telecom giant can surge 40%
Sarah Min
Read More