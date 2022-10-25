World Series tickets in Philadelphia cost over $3,000 each—the second-highest price in a decade

The average ticket price for upcoming World Series games in Philadelphia is over $3,000 as of Monday — the second-highest price for a single championship game in over a decade, according to ticket reseller TicketIQ.

The hometown Phillies are appearing in their first postseason since 2011, taking on the heavily favored Houston Astros, who were champions in 2017 and are returning to the World Series after losing last year.

The first two games of the World Series will be played in Houston, starting on Friday at 8:03 p.m., followed by three consecutive evening games in Philadelphia, starting on Monday. The remaining two games of the seven-game series will be played in Houston, if necessary.

Tickets on the secondary market for games scheduled at Philly's Citizens Bank Park cost an average of $3,228, while games at Houston's Minute Maid Park are averaging $1,584, according to TicketIQ.

The difference in price between the two teams is related to the Phillies' perennial lack of playoff success, TicketIQ says. Ticket prices tend to be higher the longer a team hasn't appeared in the World Series.

In 2016, when the Chicago Cubs appeared in their first World Series since 1945, tickets were over $6,500 — the highest price overall since TicketIQ started tracking average prices in 2010.

Here's a look at the highest World Series ticket prices since 2010: