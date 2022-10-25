CNBC Pro

One ETF manager is beating the market using this method to find better income stocks

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Here’s where investors should look as they search for the leaders of the next bull market
CNBC ProHere’s where investors should look as they search for the leaders of the next bull market
Michelle Fox
Mohamed El-Erian says don't cheer this rally as the Fed is still grappling with a 'trilemma'
CNBC ProMohamed El-Erian says don't cheer this rally as the Fed is still grappling with a 'trilemma'
Yun Li
Read More