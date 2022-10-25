Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The experts discussed UPS , after the shipping company posted mixed third-quarter results. Earnings beat estimates, but revenue fell short amid softening global demand. Jim Cramer praised the report, saying the company is doing well compared with FedEx , which fell considerably last month after the company withdrew its full year forecast. CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC at the time that he expected a worldwide recession. The pros also talked about Microsoft and Alphabet ahead of their quarterly earnings releases Tuesday after the bell. Microsoft beat on earnings and revenue , while Alphabet missed both estimates . Other stocks mentioned include Cleveland-Cliffs and Meta . Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet are all currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.