CNBC Investing Club

3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Halliburton earnings beat, Club stocks in the news, TJX is best-of-breed

Krystal Hur@kryshur

More In Analysis

Starbucks is a buy after shares fall on worries over China's reopening policy
CNBC Investing ClubStarbucks is a buy after shares fall on worries over China's reopening policy
Jeff Marks
Qualcomm, AMD get a boost from HSBC, but the Club remains cautious on chip stocks
CNBC Investing ClubQualcomm, AMD get a boost from HSBC, but the Club remains cautious on chip stocks
Paulina Likos
2 takeaways from our daily meeting: We like health care and staples, Club names in the news
CNBC Investing Club2 takeaways from our daily meeting: We like health care and staples, Club names in the news
Krystal Hur
Read More