Federal consumer watchdog is upping efforts to crack down on 'junk fees' at banks

Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on April 26, 2022.

The nation's consumer watchdog is upping its efforts to clamp down on so-called junk fees that some banks charge consumers.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday said it issued guidance to end two particular bank fees that can catch customers by surprise — and are "likely unfair and unlawful," according to the agency's release. The move is the latest in the CFPB's ongoing initiative to scrutinize junk fees, which generally are fees that are unexpected or excessive.

"Americans are willing to pay for legitimate services at a competitive price, but are frustrated when they are hit with junk fees for unexpected or unwanted services that have no value to them," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

During a press briefing Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden said the administration's actions on junk fees — including those from banks as well as hotels, airlines and other entities — would "immediately start saving Americans collectively billions of dollars in unfair fees" and hold corporations accountable.

"My administration is also making it clear surprise overdraft fees are illegal," he said.

The American Bankers Association did not immediately respond to a request from CNBC for comment.