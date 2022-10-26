Cramer's lightning round: Lucid Group is losing too much money

Loading chart...

Lucid Group Inc : "I love the car. They're losing too much money."

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV : "I don't need to go overseas to lose money. I can lose all the money I want here. So, we're not going for it."

FLEX LNG Ltd : "Jimmy Chill likes FLEX. Why? Because it's got a product that we all need."

ChargePoint Holdings Inc : "The whole neighborhood went to hell."

Coinbase Global Inc : "People actually trust it, okay? They believe in it, and that is going to keep it from going down much more. ... Not enough of a reason for me to own it."

