Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Lucid Group is losing too much money

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

Lucid Group Inc: "I love the car. They're losing too much money."

Loading chart...

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV: "I don't need to go overseas to lose money. I can lose all the money I want here. So, we're not going for it."

Loading chart...

FLEX LNG Ltd: "Jimmy Chill likes FLEX. Why? Because it's got a product that we all need."

Loading chart...

ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "The whole neighborhood went to hell."

Loading chart...

Coinbase Global Inc: "People actually trust it, okay? They believe in it, and that is going to keep it from going down much more. ... Not enough of a reason for me to own it."

Cramer's lightning round: Lucid Group is losing too much money
watch now
VIDEO3:0803:08
Cramer's lightning round: Lucid Group is losing too much money
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com