Cramer's lightning round: Lucid Group is losing too much money

Lucid Group Inc: "I love the car. They're losing too much money."
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV: "I don't need to go overseas to lose money. I can lose all the money I want here. So, we're not going for it."
FLEX LNG Ltd: "Jimmy Chill likes FLEX. Why? Because it's got a product that we all need."
ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "The whole neighborhood went to hell."
Coinbase Global Inc: "People actually trust it, okay? They believe in it, and that is going to keep it from going down much more. ... Not enough of a reason for me to own it."
