This app will warn you before an earthquake hits the West Coast

Thousands of California residents were alerted ahead of Tuesday's magnitude 5.1 earthquake in the Bay Area, thanks to the MyShake app.

The app, which was developed by the Berkeley Seismology Lab, alerted 95,000 devices of the earthquake up to 18 seconds before the quake, advising users to "drop, cover and hold on," said officials from the California Office of Emergency Management and USGS.

Since Tuesday's alert, signups for the app have surged, with over 2 million registered phones, according to the app's data page.

Anyone can download the MyShake app, but the system is only fully operational in California, Oregon and Washington. You should receive alerts regardless of whether your phone is on "Do Not Disturb," but the app will only let you know if a 3.5 magnitude earthquake or above is detected.

Here's how to download and use it.