Markets look for answers from the European Central Bank as its preps for a jumbo rate hike

While the European Central Bank is largely expected to announce another rate hike Thursday, market players are seemingly more concentrated on two other policy tools as the region edges toward a recession.

The central bank has been contemplating inflation being at record highs but an economy that is slowing, with many economists predicting a recession before the end of the year. If the ECB takes a very aggressive stance in increasing rates to deal with inflation, there are risks that it tips the economy into further trouble.

Amid this context, the ECB is widely seen raising rates by 75 basis points later this week. This would be the second consecutive jumbo hike and the third increase this year.

"The ECB will likely raise its three policy rates by 75 basis points and suggest that it will go further at its next few policy meetings without providing a clear guidance on the size and number of steps to come," Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, said in a note Tuesday.

Given the inflationary pressures — the September inflation rate came in at 10% — analysts are pricing in at least another 50 basis point hike in December. The bank's main rate is currently at 0.75%.

"A growing consensus seems to be in favour of having the deposit rate at 2% by the end of the year, implying a 50 basis point hike in December, with a reassessment of the economic and inflation outlook in early 2023," Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management, said in a note Friday.