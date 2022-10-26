Emissions reductions pledges 'nowhere near' what's needed, UN says

A boat photographed in Turkey. This year's COP27 climate change summit will look to build on the work undertaken at COP26 in Glasgow.

Countries are not doing enough to limit the planet's temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century, according to a new report from U.N. Climate Change.

In an assessment published Wednesday, the U.N. said that "the combined climate pledges of 193 Parties under the Paris Agreement could put the world on track for around 2.5 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century."

The analysis comes ahead of next month's COP27 climate change summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where the shadow of 2015's Paris Agreement will loom large.

A key aim of the Paris accord is restricting global warming "to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels."

The challenge is huge, and the U.N. has noted that 1.5 degrees Celsius is viewed as being "the upper limit" when it comes to avoiding the worst consequences of the climate emergency.