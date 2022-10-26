CNBC Pro

Goldman says this options strategy around earnings is returning 13%. How to play it next

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

3 ETFs to buy if earnings confirm the bottom is in for tech stocks
CNBC Pro3 ETFs to buy if earnings confirm the bottom is in for tech stocks
Jesse Pound
Earnings playbook: How to trade the busiest week of the season thus far, including Apple and Amazon
CNBC ProEarnings playbook: How to trade the busiest week of the season thus far, including Apple and Amazon
Fred Imbert
These options trades look cheap ahead of earnings, Goldman says
CNBC ProThese options trades look cheap ahead of earnings, Goldman says
Jesse Pound
Read More