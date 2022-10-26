How to use reported earnings results to get early reads on Meta, Ford, Honeywell

As earnings season ramps up, one thing that can help investors get a jump on upcoming announcements is readily available: already reported results. On Wall Street, it's called a "read-through" — a quick analysis using financial information and guidance from one company to make predictions about an upcoming release from a competitor. We routinely use this strategy at the Club. Essentially, we are looking for results or management commentary that speaks to peer companies or the industry as a whole. In a recent example , we highlighted Netflix 's (NFLX) strong results and what they might mean for Club holding Disney 's (DIS) streaming video aspirations. We thought at the time that "Netflix's quarter offers a positive read-through." In another recent case, we explained why we thought Snap 's (SNAP) results were a poor read-through on Club stocks Alphabet (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) despite all three operating in the advertising business. We noted at the time that Snapchat's "peer-to-peer communication channel, which is mostly used by a younger demographic, has limited functionality when compared to Meta and Alphabet's diverse internet offerings." The idea of a read-through is a good skill to work into your research routine, however, to be clear, it is not the end all be all and certainly not a strong enough factor on its own to make a final determination on an upcoming earnings release. After all, not all management teams are equal and sometimes one company's bad report is simply due to another company stealing their mojo. Put simply, this concept is more art than science. We are interpreting and extrapolating data and it should therefore not be used in isolation Here's a look a few earnings reports that came out this week that show how we use read-throughs. In these cases, the reports portend good things for two Club names set to issue their quarterly results and not so good news for another. What Alphabet tells us about Meta Meta Platforms issues third quarter earnings after the closing bell Wednesday. Analysts expect the company to deliver EPS of $1.89 and total revenue of $27.38 billion, according to Refinitiv. Alphabet, after the bell Tuesday, reported a top and bottom line miss, with earnings of $1.06 per share missing estimates of $1.25 per share and sales of $69.1 billion represented missing estimates of $70.58 billion. Hurting Alphabet's results was a strong U.S. dollar and a pullback in ad spending. As noted above, we previously said that Snapchat was not a great readthrough on Alphabet or Meta because of key differences between the former's business and that of the latter two. However, even when Google Search, the greatest advertising platform in the world, is feeling the pain of macro pressures then you have to prepare for similar commentary from Meta. The one area in which we may see some divergence is expenses and headcount. Whereas Alphabet guided for slower headcount additions in the current quarter and 2023, Meta has already begun looking at areas to reduce headcount and cut costs in general. Should the market feel that Meta management is more in tune with the macroeconomic backdrop, and given the significant valuation discount (though estimates are likely going lower on general ad spend weakness), it may provide some relief should sales dynamics mirror what we saw from Alphabet. What GM tells us about Ford Ford (F) issues third quarter earnings after the closing bell Wednesday. Analysts expect the company to deliver EPS of 27 cents and total revenue of $36.25 billion, according to Refinitiv. General Motors (GM) reported stable third quarter results on Tuesday, with earnings of $2.25 per share versus $1.88 expected and total revenue of $41.89 billion compared to estimates of $42.22 billion. GM's results can prepare us for Ford. Supply chain has been pressuring vehicle production for the auto industry as a whole this year — but in a CNBC interview, GM CEO Mary Barra said the automaker is seeing an improvement in the chip shortage and was able to clear inventory as a result. GM commentary that semiconductor availability is getting better and supply chain is improving is a welcome sign that we hope to be reflected in Ford's earnings. In September, Ford said it's pushing third quarter vehicle sales into the fourth quarter due to a lack of parts for its cars. This is not semiconductor-related, but still points to supply chain issues. We would like an update on this inventory and will be checking to see if Ford reaffirms that we'll be seeing those sales next quarter. Overall, we'll be looking for more insight in Ford's supply chain improvements and if the carmaker can build out new inventory. What GE, Raytheon tell us about Honeywell Honeywell (HON) reports third quarter results before the opening bell Thursday. Analysts expect the company to deliver earnings-per-share of $2.16 and total revenue of $8.98 billion, according to Refinitiv. Results on Tuesday from General Electric (GE) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX) point to a positive read-through for Club holding Honeywell's aerospace and defense business, one of the company's best performing segments. GE's aerospace business segment delivered strong market growth with revenue for the quarter increasing 25% to $6.7 billion, driven by commercial services strength. Management said it expects full year aerospace margins to deliver more than 20% top line growth based on year-to-date performance, during its earnings call on Tuesday. Raytheon said on its post-earnings call that it continues to face supply chain challenges, labor constraints and elevated inflation headwinds. However, it said it sees the ongoing recovery of commercial aviation and global defense spending to be catalysts for future growth. We think these robust results for GE and Raytheon show durable strength in the aerospace and defense industry — and therefore, a good sign for Honeywell, which saw the segment down 11% last quarter. Since 33% of Honeywell's sales are related to aerospace, we'll be on the lookout for similar positive commentary when Honeywell reports its third quarter. Honeywell has diversified revenue streams in other areas. But its aerospace division, which includes defense, is one of its higher revenue performers. In its second quarter , the aerospace division exceeded expectations, delivering $2.9 billion in sales. Honeywell is again expected to generate $2.9 billion in sales in aerospace in its third quarter, according to FactSet. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long GOOGL, META, HON, F. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on July 13, 2022 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images