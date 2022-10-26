These are the most popular neighborhoods in New York City—and the average rent among them is $3,377

A new report from StreetEasy is highlighting the most coveted neighborhoods in New York City.

The real estate marketplace used search data to determine which places in three boroughs — Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens — are the most popular so far this year.

Notably, the Bronx and Staten Island were excluded from the report.

Both are part of the city's five boroughs, and home to almost two million New Yorkers combined, according to 2021 U.S. Census data.

A representative for StreetEasy told CNBC Make It via email that the analysis focused on Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn to "align with the company's monthly market reports, which focus on those three boroughs where we have the most comprehensive coverage and data."

But StreetEasy exclusively revealed to CNBC Make It the five neighborhoods in the Bronx that were among the most searched and we've include that data in this list.

The median asking rent and median asking selling price in each neighborhoods is based on data from the summer of 2022.

The average cost of rent in the most popular neighborhoods across Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens is $3,377