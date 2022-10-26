Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Boeing , whose stock dipped 8.7% after the aerospace giant reported a $3.3 billion quarterly loss and ongoing supply chain, labor and training hurdles on Wednesday. The experts also talked about Microsoft , as shares slid 7.7% after the tech giant posted its fiscal first-quarter results which included weaker guidance . However, Bank of America is staying bullish on the tech giant and reiterated it as a buy . Other stocks mentioned include Visa and Alphabet . Microsoft and Alphabet are both currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.