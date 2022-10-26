CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Wednesday — mortgage demand collapses, tech red flags

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
A "For Sale" sign outside a house in Albany, California, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

What I am looking at Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Worst mortgage demand since 1997. The broadening case for the end of Federal Reserve interest rate tightening and the strong dollar, which has dropped sharply in recent days.

