5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Weathering a busy week

Markets don't look much clearer now that we're over the hump in a busy earnings week. The three major indices had a mixed Wednesday. The Dow posted a fourth-consecutive winning session, just barely, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 snapped their three-day winning streaks. Thursday morning futures didn't look so clear-cut, either. Investors are largely chewing over outlooks from several Big Tech earnings that have already reported this week, including Microsoft , Alphabet and Meta (more on that one below). Two more biggies are coming Thursday, too, as Apple and Amazon are set to report after the bell. There's another Fed meeting next week, as well, which means another big rate hike is on the way (see below). Read live market updates here.

2. If a stock falls in the metaverse ...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg demonstrates an Oculus Rift virtual reality (VR) headset and Oculus Touch controllers during the Oculus Connect 3 event in San Jose, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

... can you still lose money on it? You bet. Wall Street had low expectations for Meta's quarterly earnings, and Meta surpassed them, on the wrong side, sending the stock down 20% in off-hours trading. The Facebook parent company missed badly on profit, as did its average revenue per user, and revenue declined for two straight quarters. What's worse is that Meta expects another revenue decline in the current quarter, issuing guidance that was mostly lower than what analysts were projecting. The advertising environment is rough, as we've already seen with Alphabet and Snap, and Meta is feeling the pinch, too. Beyond that, CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to keep spending big on the metaverse despite that part of the business, Reality Labs, losing $9.4 billion already this year, with more losses to come – as its revenue shrinks.

3. Missiles hit Kyiv

This photograph shows The Independence Square in Kyiv during a rolling blackout of parts of districts of the Ukrainian capital following rocket attacks last two weeks to critical infrastructures, on October 24, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images

Russian missiles again struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, as Vladimir Putin presses his offensive from the sky while his forces try to regroup on the ground. The Russians also pounded the Zaporizhzhia region, which is home to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Meanwhile, a top Russian official warned that the Kremlin's forces could target U.S. commercial satellites, which have already supplied imagery of Russia's troops and formations. Read live war updates here.

4. Powell under pressure

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell departs after holding a news conference after Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in Washington, September 21, 2022. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

It's just under two weeks until Election Day, when Americans will decide the balance of power in Congress. The economy is again voters' top concern as Covid worries have waned and prices have surged at levels not seen in four decades. The Federal Reserve has had little luck so far slowing down inflation with its big interest rate hikes, even as critics warn that the central bank's actions threaten a recession. And now one of the Senate's top Democrats, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, is warning Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed's actions could lead to job losses. "It is your job to combat inflation, but at the same time you must not lose sight of your responsibility to ensure that we have full employment," Brown wrote to Powell. The Fed is expected to announce another three-quarter-point rate hike at next week's meeting, just days before the election.

5. Sink or swim time

Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. Dado Ruvic | Reuters