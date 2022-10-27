Auto dealer stocks rally despite Wall Street's 'demand destruction' theory

Vehicles are displayed for sale at an AutoNation car dealership on April 21, 2022 in Valencia, California.

DETROIT – Shares of AutoNation , Group 1 Automotive and other automotive dealers rallied Thursday following strong third-quarter earnings and optimistic outlooks regarding consumer demand for new vehicles.

The results and comments followed concerns by some Wall Street analysts that the industry could soon shift from an inventory supply problem to a lack of demand, or "demand destruction," situation with interest rates rising, inflation at record highs and recession fears looming.

"Clearly, there is some normalization that's going to occur and has occurred," Group 1 CEO Earl Hesterberg told investors after the company beat Wall Street's expectations on Wednesday. "But we don't have any big trepidation about next year … our core businesses such as aftersales and new vehicle sales are moving to remain strong in the near-term."

Shares of AutoNation were up by as much as 8.2% after the company beat Wall Street's estimates on Thursday. Stocks of others such as Group 1 Automotive and Penske Automotive that reported third quarter results on Wednesday were up by more than 6% during intraday trading on Thursday.

Hesterberg's optimistic comments echoed those of other executives, who signaled supply chain problems are likely to keep new vehicle inventories tight for the foreseeable future. Inventory levels of new vehicles during the third quarter increased but they remained historically low.

General Motors and Ford Motor this week also said they saw consumer demand holding strong during the third quarter, but warned they are closely watching outside economic factors and concerns for any changes.

"We haven't seen any direct impact on our products. Pricing remains strong, demand remains strong for our products, but we can't ignore what others are saying out there and what others are seeing out there," GM CFO Paul Jacobson told reporters Tuesday after reporting strong third-quarter earnings.