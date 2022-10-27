CCTV Script 27/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 27, 2022.

During the Truss administration, the market called the medium-term fiscal plan the "Halloween budget". First, the release date is October 31, which coincides with Halloween. Secondly, it expressed investors' mixed emotions, including both expectation and worry.

The plan has now been postponed to Nov. 17. We do not yet know the exact details of the budget proposal. The market expects that this two-week delay will save the budget between 15 billion and 20 billion pounds. It is because the UK Office for Budget Responsibility can use recent energy prices, and a stabilizing bond market, to make public financial forecasts.

If it had been published at the end of this month as originally planned, the Office of Budget Responsibility would have had to use financial markets and energy prices from early to mid-October as a basis. The bond market was sharply volatile at that time, and Treasury yields, which were at high levels, would have pushed up the projections of the government's borrowing costs.

But the delayed announcement of the fiscal plan will mean that the Bank of England lacks a reference when it makes its next decision to raise interest rates on Nov. 3. It would be "flying blind" if the central bank had to set interest rates before knowing the government's budgetary plans, according to BoE governor Andrew Bailey.

The British government is currently facing a fiscal gap of 30 to 40 billion pounds. The most important task for Sunac's new government, investors say, is to bring Britain's public finances back to a sustainable state. In response, Hunt, who remains chancellor of the exchequer, warned of "eye-wateringly" difficult choices to come.

As we have seen so far, the new government has refused to guarantee a series of promises previously made by the Truss government.

One is whether Universal Credit will rise in line with prices, meaning that real benefits could also be lower next year. In addition, the government refused to clarify whether the Tory manifesto's "triple lock" on pensions remained in place. "Triple lock" means that each April the UK state pension will be adjusted according to the highest of inflation, the rate of wage inflation or 2.5%, the three figures.

Sunak said in his first speech after taking office, "will always protect the most vulnerable"; yesterday, he also made seven key manifesto pledges, covering health care, education, defense, and other aspects. It was only a directional statement, and he didn't propose specific measures, but some analysts believe this may be contrary to his fiscal austerity.

David Owen

CEO of Saltmarsh Economics

"The problem the government really has is that they're stuck in this narrative still about debt reduction and filling this black hole in the public finances at the same time. You know, Rishi Sunak, and his dress yesterday made it a priority to focus on seven key manifesto pledges. And they include leveling up with improving the health service in the UK, education in the UK, more spending on defense. So how do you square that with austerity and public spending cuts?"



