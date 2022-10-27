IEA says clean energy investment may exceed $2 trillion a year by 2030 — but it's not enough

Wind turbines photographed off the coast of Wales. Clean energy investment could be on course to exceed $2 trillion per year by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency. Ben Birchall | PA Images | Getty Images

Clean energy investment could be on course to exceed $2 trillion per year by 2030, an increase of over 50% compared to today, according to analysis from the International Energy Agency. The projection is found within the Paris-based organization's World Energy Outlook 2022, which was published on Thursday morning. It's based on the IEA's Stated Policies Scenario, which factors in what it calls "the latest policy settings worldwide." Despite this increase, the IEA repeated its assertion that clean energy investment would still need to hit over $4 trillion by 2030 in its Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario. This, the IEA's report said, highlighted "the need to attract new investors to the energy sector."

The shadow of 2015's Paris Agreement looms large over the IEA's report. The landmark accord aims to "limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels." Cutting human-made carbon dioxide emissions to net-zero by 2050 is seen as crucial when it comes to meeting the 1.5 degrees Celsius target. The newest edition of the World Energy Outlook comes at a time of significant uncertainty and volatility in global energy markets.

According to Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director, the changes taking place appear to be seismic ones. "Energy markets and policies have changed as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, not just for the time being, but for decades to come," he said. "Even with today's policy settings, the energy world is shifting dramatically before our eyes." Birol added, "Government responses around the world promise to make this a historic and definitive turning point towards a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system."

Peak demand for coal, gas and oil?