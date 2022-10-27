CNBC Pro

Credit Suisse says sell AMC, predicts stock headed to 95 cents

thumbnail
Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

The stock market is proving it may not have to rely on Big Tech as much to drive a comeback
CNBC ProThe stock market is proving it may not have to rely on Big Tech as much to drive a comeback
Patti Domm4 hours ago
watch now
Watch CNBC's full interview with Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner as the bank undergoes a major overhaul
watch now
VIDEO12:01
CNBC ProWatch CNBC's full interview with Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner as the bank undergoes a major overhaul
Some global banks have posted bumper profits — but don’t buy their shares yet, strategist says
CNBC ProSome global banks have posted bumper profits — but don’t buy their shares yet, strategist says
Ganesh Rao
Read More