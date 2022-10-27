European markets expected to open lower; investors looking ahead to European Central Bank meeting

The European Central Bank is expected to hike interest rates as the Euro zone tries to tackle mounting inflation.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 is set to open lower Thursday morning.

Investors are waiting to see the outcome of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, which is expected to deliver a 75 basis point rate hike. The meeting should also signal the Bank's quantitative tightening plans as the bloc attempts to control its 10% inflation rate.

U.S. stock futures rose early on Thursday morning as investors seemed to brush off disappointing results from Meta Platforms.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Thursday as investors digest economic data in the region.