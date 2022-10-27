Honeywell deftly navigates economic pressures to deliver Q3 earnings beat

Club holding Honeywell International (HON) reported solid third-quarter results before the opening bell Thursday, a sign of management's competent execution amid a myriad of macroeconomic headwinds. Revenue rose 9% year-over-year organically, to $8.95 billion, shy of analysts' expectations of $8.98 billion, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv, a result of a stronger U.S. dollar. Adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) of $2.25 outpaced the consensus forecast of $2.16 a share. The segment margin, similar to an adjusted operating income margin, expanded by 60 basis points year-over-year, to 21.8%, but fell short of analysts' forecasts of a 22.3% margin. Bottom line It was another great quarter from Honeywell, as management once again displayed an ability to deliver, despite supply chain constraints, multi-decade high inflation, geopolitical turmoil, rapidly rising interest rates and a persistently strong U.S. dollar. Profit margins expanded in every operating segment, operating cash flow was better than expected and Honeywell's adjusted free cash flow conversion ratio came in at 124%. Management raised its full-year EPS guidance for 2022, while saying it expects further sales- and earnings growth, along with continued margin expansion, next year. Despite the macro challenges, Honeywell's backlog remains strong due to solid demand and resilient end markets. Those factors, combined with management's solid execution, mean we continue to like Honeywell's stock and reiterate our 1 rating . Shares of Honeywell were trading up 3.74% in midday trading, at $197.4 a share. Companywide Q3 results The backlog at the end of the quarter — agreements for sales to be realized in future periods — increased 9% year-over-year, to $29.1 billion. Third-quarter operating cash flow jumped by 86% year-on-year, to $2.1 billion, while free cash flow soared by 108%, to $1.9 billion, compared with Wall Street expectations of $1.87 billion and $2 billion, respectively. The company cited "strong collections and continued focus on matching supply to demand," allowing Honeywell to reduce inventory for the first time in seven quarters. As a result of the robust cash flow and Honeywell's strong balance sheet, management was able to deploy roughly $1.2 billion into share repurchases, dividends and capital expenditures. Segment Q3 results Aerospace Sales rose 9% year-over-year, to $2.98 billion, ahead of the $2.92 billion predicted by analysts. Organic sales growth increased 10% year-over-year. Operating income climbed more than 10% year-over-year, to $818 million, beating estimates of $780 million. The segment margin climbed 40 basis points on an annual basis, to 27.5%. Within the segment, we saw a 30% organic increase in Commercial Aviation Original Equipment, a 24% organic increase in Commercial Aviation Aftermarket and a 10% organic decline in Defense and Space. Honeywell Building Technologies Sales rose 11% year-over-year, to $1.53 billion, below analysts' forecasts of $1.55 billion. Organic sales growth was up 19% compared with the same period last year. Operating income jumped by 14% year-over-year, to $368 million, slightly below the $370 million consensus estimate. The segment margin expanded 60 basis points year-over-year, to 24.1%. Within the segment, we saw a 23% organic increase in Products and a 13% organic increase in Building Solutions. Performance Materials and Technologies Sales rose 8% year-over-year, to $2.72 billion, largely in line with analysts' forecasts of $2.71 billion. Organic sales growth was up 14% on an annual basis. Operating income climbed 10% year-over-year, to $615 million, ahead of the $607 million consensus estimate. The segment margin grew by 40 basis points year-over-year, to 22.6%. Within the segment, we saw a 6% organic advance in UOP that was compounded by a 6% organic increase in Honeywell Process Solutions and a 33% organic increase in Advanced Materials. Safety and Productivity Solutions Sales fell by 7% year-over-year, to $1.73 billion, below analysts' forecasts of $1.83 billion. Organic sales growth was down 4% year-over-year. Operating income rose by 10.6% year-over-year, to $271 million, slightly ahead of $270 million predicted by analysts. The segment margin soared by 250 basis points on an annual basis, to 15.7%. Within the segment, a 3% organic increase in Sensing and Safety Technologies and a 2% organic increase in Productivity Solutions and Services was more than offset by a 15% organic decline in Warehouse and Workflow Solutions. Guidance Looking ahead, management provided both fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 guidance updates. Honeywell now forecasts sales of $9.1 billion to $9.4 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with Wall Street expectations of $9.27 billion. Management expects fourth-quarter EPS between $2.46 to $2.56, compared with a consensus figure of $2.54 a share. The overall segment margin is expected to come in between 22.8% and 23.2%, versus a 22.9% consensus estimate. For the full year, management slightly reduced their sales outlook to be in a range of $35.4 billion to $35.7 billion, from $35.5 billion to $36.1 billion, a result of foreign exchange headwinds. That compares with a consensus forecast of $35.6 billion. However, despite the weaker-than-expected topline guide, management raised the low end of their full-year adjusted earnings-per-share forecast to a range of $8.7 to $8.8, up from $8.55 to $8.8, compared with analysts' forecasts of $8.65 a share. The full-year segment margin is now expected to come in between 21.6% and 21.8%, up from a previous range of 21.3% to 21.7% — 60 to 80 basis points higher than a year ago. The new margin guidance still falls short of the 21.9% predicted by Wall Street. The company reaffirmed full-year free cash flow guidance, targeting a range of $4.7 billion to $5.1 billion, compared with the $4.95 billion consensus estimate. Management also provided some preliminary thoughts on 2023, saying Honeywell expects organic growth in Aerospace, Performance Materials and Technologies and Honeywell Building Technologies, due to record levels of demand and a robust backlog. Additionally, the team expects 2023 to deliver overall sales growth, margin expansion and adjusted earnings and free cash flow growth, despite the volatile operating environment. Lastly, management said they "have significant balance sheet capacity for meaningful M & A and expect a favorable deal environment going into 2023, which supports our commitment to accelerate capital deployment." (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long HON. See here for a full list of the stocks.) An aircraft engine is being tested at Honeywell Aerospace in Phoenix. Alwyn Scott | Reuters