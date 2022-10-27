CNBC Pro

HSBC upgrades Ferrari to buy, says luxury carmaker stock is 'not expensive'

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

This tech stock could be a 'new home' for mega-cap investors, MoffettNathanson says
CNBC ProThis tech stock could be a 'new home' for mega-cap investors, MoffettNathanson says
Sarah Min44 min ago
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Boeing, AMC, Meta, Amazon, Tesla, Ferrari & more
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Boeing, AMC, Meta, Amazon, Tesla, Ferrari & more
Michael Blooman hour ago
Goldman Sachs says Boeing can soar more than 80% after earnings
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says Boeing can soar more than 80% after earnings
Sarah Minan hour ago
Read More