Intel, Verizon and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific names. Gilman Hill Asset Management's Jenny Harrington highlighted reasons why Intel is "a great long-term buy." However, she said investors need to have a lot of patience and not rely on the chipmaker's dividend. Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners discussed natural gas prices. He recommended waiting out the warm weather and looking to early next year for a clear signal on how high gas prices will rise. Finally, Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust talked about Verizon , noting it's a very cheap stock to own with a high dividend yield.