Tomorrow is your last chance to earn a 'nearly risk-free' 9.6% return on your money

If you've been looking for an investment to keep up with inflation, everyone from your financial planner to your dad to Suze Orman has likely recommended looking into Series-I savings bonds, also known as "I bonds."

It's easy to see why. These inflation-adjusted bonds backed by the U.S. government pay a fixed rate throughout the life of the bond, plus an inflation rate pegged to changes in the consumer price index. Given how high inflation has been, these bonds currently offer a record 9.62% annual interest rate.

But not for long. I bond rates shift twice per year, and the next change is scheduled for November, at which point the rate is expected to drop to 6.48%.

To guarantee yourself six months worth of interest at the higher rate, you must purchase and receive a confirmation email before midnight on October 28, according to TreasuryDirect, the website where these bonds are exclusively sold.

If you haven't bought in already, rushing to get it done by tomorrow could be worth it, says Naveen Neerukonda, a certified financial planner with PVA Financial in Chicago, Illinois. If you already have certain bases covered financially, "this is a great opportunity, given the nearly risk-free nature of I bonds," he says.

Here's what you need to know.