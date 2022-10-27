CNBC Pro

The stock market is proving it may not have to rely on Big Tech as much to drive a comeback

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
Watch CNBC's full interview with Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner as the bank undergoes a major overhaul
watch now
VIDEO12:01
CNBC ProWatch CNBC's full interview with Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner as the bank undergoes a major overhaul
2 hours ago
Some global banks have posted bumper profits — but don’t buy their shares yet, strategist says
CNBC ProSome global banks have posted bumper profits — but don’t buy their shares yet, strategist says
Ganesh Rao5 hours ago
These 'all-weather' stocks can protect your portfolio in a recession, says outperforming fund manager
CNBC ProThese 'all-weather' stocks can protect your portfolio in a recession, says outperforming fund manager
Zavier Ong
Read More