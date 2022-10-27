New Covid boosters aren’t better than old shots at neutralizing omicron BA.5, early studies find

The new COVID-19 booster which includes protection for Omicron at AltaMed Health Services in South Gate on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Two studies are raising doubts about whether the new omicron BA.5 booster really will offer better protection against Covid than the first generation shot.

Scientists at Columbia University in New York City found the new boosters did not produce a better antibody response in humans against BA.5 than the first-generation vaccines. A separate study by scientists at Harvard essentially came to the same conclusion.

"It's important to note that the two studies were done independently. They're small studies but there are two of them —it's not just a fluke," said Dr. Dan Barouch, the lead author of the Harvard study. Barouch's lab played a pivotal role in the development of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine.

Both studies were published as preprints, which means neither has undergone peer review by others in the field. They analyzed samples from small groups, 21 people in the Columbia study and 18 in the Harvard study, who received the new boosters and compared them with individuals who received the old vaccine as their fourth shot.

The studies indicate that the new boosters do not perform better than the old shots, though they are also probably not worse, said Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA's independent vaccine advisory committee. In other words, vaccine recipients probably get the same level of protection that would come from a fourth dose with the first generation shots, he said.

"The take home lesson is the people who were in high risk groups and benefit from booster doses as we enter this late fall and early winter – those who are immunocompromised, who have high risk medical conditions, who are elderly — they should get this booster dose," said Offit, who is not affiliated with either study.

But public health officials should be cautious about overselling the shots as a major upgrade, he said.

"We have to be careful when we get in front of the American public and try and sell this vaccine as something that's significantly better when all the evidence we have so far doesn't support that," said Offit, an infectious disease expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, who worked on the team that developed the rotavirus vaccine.

The Columbia and Harvard studies were well done, and come from from two of the best virology labs in the country, said Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of vaccine development at Texas Children's Hospital. But he described the results as preliminary.

"We have to be careful not to draw too many conclusions from it," said Hotez, who also co-led a team that developed a patent-free vaccine called Corbevax that India authorized for use last December.

Pfizer and Moderna are currently running clinical trials on the new boosters that are expected to read out data later this year.

Hotez said there should also be investigations into how the boosters perform against emerging omicron subvariants such as XBB and BQ.1., as the currently dominant BA.5 declines in circulation. It could be the case that the new boosters perform better against these emerging variants than the first generation shots do, Hotez said.