New York tops West Coast again as nation's No. 1 port in sign of permanent trade shift

The East Coast continues to dominate in the movement of trade, with the Port of New York and New Jersey taking the top spot as the nation's busiest seaport for a second-consecutive month. It moved 35% more cargo in September 2022 than it did in the pre-pandemic September of 2019. The previous monthly data was the first time New York topped the West Coast and was being watched as a tipping point. "There are no indications that this level of cargo, compared to what it has been in the past, is going to be reduced," said Rick Cotton, executive director for the Port of New York and New Jersey. "The big picture is we expect the record levels of cargo to continue." "The fact that the Port New York and New Jersey have outpaced Los Angeles for not one, but two consecutive months is big news," said Josh Brazil vice president of supply chain insights at Project44. "It demonstrates the degree to which we see a serious longer-term shift among shippers to diversify their supply chain routes to mitigate risk." Fears of a strike among West Coast port workers is one of the primary reasons behind the coastal shift in trade to the U.S. The freight railroads have shifted with the port trade trends as the East Coast has gained. "The Port of New York and New Jersey is a growth engine and gateway to the world, and Norfolk Southern is primed to support that growth," said Ed Elkins, executive v.p. and chief marketing officer at Norfolk Southern .

With peak season approaching, Norfolk Southern is offering a new service for grain export through the Port of New York that connects soybean and corn farmers to this gateway, Elkins said, and he added that the rail's Port Balance Incentive Program helps grow volume while driving positive improvements in balance of rail cars between inland terminals and the ports. "We expect the East Coast trend to continue, and our railroad is ready to deliver for more than half of the country's consumers and manufacturers," he said. As more trade has moved east, port congestion has come with it. The CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map for the United States shows New York has 11 vessels waiting with an average wait time of 2.8 days. Savannah has the most vessels with 29 and a wait of over 10 days. In the Gulf, Houston has 11 vessels waiting for almost five days.

West Coast port labor talks

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association have been meeting all week to negotiate local supplements and safety issues which CNBC has been told must be finalized during bargaining. The ongoing negotiations are happening at the union's San Francisco headquarters. Still being discussed is an issue which the union raised in September, claims that SSA Marine, a member of the Pacific Maritime Association, colluded with another union to use the NLRB to circumvent the ILWU-PMA collective bargaining agreement.

