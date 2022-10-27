New York Post website hacked, with racist and sexist headlines targeting politicians

The New York Post's website and Twitter account were hacked Thursday, as racist and sexually explicit headlines about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden were published.

The posts were removed shortly thereafter on Thursday morning, and the News Corp -owned New York tabloid newspaper's website was operating as usual.

A New York Post spokesperson confirmed in an email to CNBC on Thursday that the website was hacked, and they are currently investigating the cause. The spokesman provided no further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.