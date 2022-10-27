Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Meta Platforms , whose stock plunged 24% Thursday after the company missed third-quarter earnings estimates. The company's shares fell to their lowest price since 2016 and ended the day at $97.94. Morgan Stanley also downgraded the social media giant from overweight to equal weight . The experts also talked about Apple , as Barclays reiterated the iPhone maker as equal weight ahead of the company's earnings report after market close Thursday. Other stocks mentioned include Visa and Amazon . Amazon is also set to post earnings after the bell Thursday. Meta, Apple and Amazon are all currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.