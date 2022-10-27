Raising your partner is a relationship 'red flag': Here are 3 signs you might be doing it and how to stop

You've seen the meme: The words "I can fix him" accompanied by a picture of an infamous serial killer or unhinged super-villain. If the sentiment rings uncomfortably true for you, it might mean you are attempting to 'raise' your partner. Raising your partner refers to when you feel like someone hasn't fully matured and you are the person to help them get to where they "need" to be, regardless of what they want. It can be about small things, like when to get to the airport, or big ones like how to budget for a house. And generally, it's not a good dynamic, says Lisa Bobby, psychologist and clinical director of Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver, Colorado. "I think that in itself can be a bit of a red flag in a relationship," she says. "Not because a partner needs to be raised, but because they are with someone who thinks that they do. I think that is just yucky." Here are signs you are raising your partner, and how to stop.

3 signs you're raising your partner

1. You think they should operate differently "If you feel like your partner's current way of being is not good enough," this indicates you're trying to change them in inappropriate ways, Bobby says. You will probably also have lots of opinions about how they make decisions and what they can be doing differently to be more "effective in the word," she says. "If you are constantly feeling frustrated with your partner and wanting them to do things differently, communicate differently, manage their time or energy differently, and you are attempting to guide or teach or control or improve them, those are signs that you are trying to raise your partner," she says. 2. You think your partner wouldn't be able to function without you Along with not liking how they accomplish a task, you might also believe your partner can't accomplish tasks without you. This is a sign of an unbalanced power dynamic. "It's kind of like the on-ramp for codependent relationships," Bobby says. It will cause you to be over-controlling and them to perhaps start relying on that control. 3. You don't feel 'safe' unless they do things your way Having separate lives and friends is normal in a healthy relationship, Bobby says. If you're unable to accept that your partner makes friends in a different way than you or makes their decisions in a different way than you do, you are likely asserting too much control. "If you need your partner to be doing certain things in certain ways in order for you to feel safe and happy, that is a sign of overdependence," she says.

If you need your partner to be doing certain things in certain ways in order for you to feel safe and happy, that is a sign of overdependence. Lisa Bobby Therapist

2 ways to help let go of the desire to raise your partner