Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance.

Apple — Apple share fell as much as about 4% following its quarterly financial report, which included weaker-than-expected iPhone revenue. Apple still beat Wall Street estimates for its earnings and revenue, however, and the shares pared their losses.

Intel — The chipmaker saw shares gain 7.5% after it said it will deliver up to $10 billion in cost reductions and efficiency improvements through 2025. The announcement came as part of its financial results for the most recent quarter.

Pinterest — The social media platform's shares climbed 15% postmarket after it third-quarter earnings and revenue both topped estimates. Pinterest said operating expenses should grow about 35% year-over-year for 2022.

Gilead Sciences — The pharma company added about 4% after third-quarter earnings beat analyst estimates, according to FactSet. Gilead also posted better-than-expected revenue and issued upbeat earnings and total product sales guidance.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals — Shares of the biotech company gained 3% following strong quarterly financial results. Earnings and revenue for the third quarter beat analysts' estimates, according to FactSet. Vertex also raised its revenue guidance for the year.

Capital One — The bank's shares fell 6% in extended trading after Capital One's third quarter earnings missed analysts' average per-share estimates by about 18%. Capital One earned $4.20 per share, while analysts were looking for $5.11, according to FactSet.