CNBC Pro

European banks are posting bumper profits — but don’t buy their shares yet, strategist says

thumbnail
Ganesh Rao@_GaneshRao
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

These 'all-weather' stocks can protect your portfolio in a recession, says outperforming fund manager
CNBC ProThese 'all-weather' stocks can protect your portfolio in a recession, says outperforming fund manager
Zavier Ong2 hours ago
Stocks and bonds are struggling. Give these strategies a shot instead, say Goldman and others
CNBC ProStocks and bonds are struggling. Give these strategies a shot instead, say Goldman and others
Weizhen Tan3 hours ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO09:59
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Read More