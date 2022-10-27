3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Dow climbs, Meta miss, Club stocks reporting

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Thursday's key moments. Dow climbs Earnings recap: META, HON, F, LIN Club names reporting after the bell 1. Dow stocks go higher Stocks rose Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing more than 1% on news the U.S. economy grew by a 2.6% annual rate in the third quarter, beating the Dow Jones estimate of 2.3% growth. We stick by our belief that investors should look to stocks in the Dow, as many are dependable and recession-resistant healthcare- and consumer goods and staples companies. These firms had the foresight to prepare for an economic slowdown by taking aggressive cost cutting measures – a move we have not consistently seen from the tech giants. "You want companies that make stuff, do things and don't fritter away your money as a shareholder," Jim Cramer said Thursday. 2. Earnings recap: META, HON, F, LIN One such company that has failed to properly manage its costs is Meta Platforms (META), which on Wednesday reported a third-quarter earnings miss and weak guidance, sending shares tumbling. The company appears to have lost control of its expenses amid an advertising slowdown. At the Club, we mistakenly believed that Meta would control its high costs by reducing headcount and tightening its belt. " I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I trusted this management team. That was ill-advised," Jim said Thursday. Meta was trading down Thursday morning by more than 20%, at roughly $100.51 a share. Honeywell (HON), on the other hand, reported a spectacular quarter before the bell on Thursday and reaffirmed our bullish stance on the stock. The company saw a huge earnings beat in its latest quarter, with margin expansion across all four business segments. We believe that the company is in the right end markets for the current economy, including aerospace. Ford (F) beat Wall Street's expectations for third-quarter revenue and profit after the closing bell on Wednesday. While the company is still struggling with semiconductor and nameplate shortages, we appreciate that Ford is shifting away from autonomous vehicle technology to focus on electric vehicles. And we continue to believe that selling the stock would be a mistake. Industrial gas giant Linde (LIN) reported an earnings beat on Thursday morning. We like the company and its stock, and are keeping an eye on how its proposal to delist from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange progresses — a move we maintain is a smart long-term decision. 3. Club names reporting after the bell Three Club holdings report results for last quarter on Thursday after the market closes. Apple (AAPL) reports fiscal fourth-quarter results, and we're sticking by our mantra: Own it, don't trade it. Amazon (AMZN) has been a tortured stock, and we'll be looking for signs that it's managing high expenses when it announces third-quarter results. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) is slated to report third-quarter results on the heels of Club energy holding Halliburton (HAL) reporting a solid beat earlier in the week . (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL, AMZN, F, HON, LIN, META, PXD, HAL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.