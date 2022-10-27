CNBC Investing Club

3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Dow climbs, Meta miss, Club stocks reporting

Krystal Hur@kryshur

More In Analysis

Cramer: I was wrong about Meta, never thought Zuckerberg would spend without any discipline
CNBC Investing ClubCramer: I was wrong about Meta, never thought Zuckerberg would spend without any discipline
Kevin Stankiewiczan hour ago
Metaverse-obsessed Mark Zuckerberg refuses to cut costs. It's no wonder the stock tanked
CNBC Investing ClubMetaverse-obsessed Mark Zuckerberg refuses to cut costs. It's no wonder the stock tanked
Zev Fima
Ford's earnings beat, significant free cash flow mean we're sticking with the auto stock
CNBC Investing ClubFord's earnings beat, significant free cash flow mean we're sticking with the auto stock
Jeff Marks
Read More