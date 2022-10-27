5 in-demand freelance jobs that you can do from home—and where to find them

Freelancing is on the rise, and it shows no signs of slowing.

Some 60 million U.S. residents identify as contract, freelance, temporary or gig workers, and by 2027, freelancers are expected to become the majority of the U.S. workforce, according to Upwork, a freelance job platform.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused companies to prioritize their digital presence, so the demand for freelance tech experts to help them get up to speed is booming, and the remote gig economy is growing at a rapid pace.

Freelancer.com, a global freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace, looked at 296,000 postings on its platform posted between July and September 2022 to determine which freelance jobs are the most in-demand right now, based on how much they've grown in the last quarter, and are expected to become even more popular in the coming months.

Freelancer.com grouped the jobs together by the main skills they use: