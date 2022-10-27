CNBC Pro

Why this could be the best opportunity in years to buy investment grade corporate bonds

thumbnail
Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
WATCH LIVE

More In Invest Like The Pros

Retail money market funds inflows are the highest in 30 years as investors seek safety. Best funds to buy
CNBC ProRetail money market funds inflows are the highest in 30 years as investors seek safety. Best funds to buy
Carmen Reinicke
Rates on I bonds are expected to drop in November. Why they're still offering the best risk-free return
CNBC ProRates on I bonds are expected to drop in November. Why they're still offering the best risk-free return
Michelle Fox
This short-term investment hasn't looked as attractive since 2007
CNBC ProThis short-term investment hasn't looked as attractive since 2007
Patti Domm
Read More