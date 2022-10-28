CNBC Pro

This analyst says Amazon’s dismal forecast signals a recession is already underway

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Amazon, Costco, Ford, Meta, McDonald's & more
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Amazon, Costco, Ford, Meta, McDonald's & more
Michael Bloom5 hours ago
This undervalued biotech stock is earning some fans. Why Piper Sandler, Truist say it's time to buy
CNBC ProThis undervalued biotech stock is earning some fans. Why Piper Sandler, Truist say it's time to buy
Samantha Subin6 hours ago
Wolfe Research says buy First Solar, a 'uniquely positioned' clean energy stock poised to rally nearly 30%
CNBC ProWolfe Research says buy First Solar, a 'uniquely positioned' clean energy stock poised to rally nearly 30%
Samantha Subin
Read More