CNBC Pro

Analysts remain confident in Amazon long term as shares crater, expect 'redemption story' ahead

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

These are Goldman's favorite long-term buys in the energy sector
CNBC ProThese are Goldman's favorite long-term buys in the energy sector
Carmen Reinicke
HSBC upgrades Ferrari to buy, says luxury carmaker stock is 'not expensive'
CNBC ProHSBC upgrades Ferrari to buy, says luxury carmaker stock is 'not expensive'
Sarah Min
This tech stock could be a 'new home' for mega-cap investors, MoffettNathanson says
CNBC ProThis tech stock could be a 'new home' for mega-cap investors, MoffettNathanson says
Sarah Min
Read More