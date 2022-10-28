Analysts think the biggest stock winners this week are set to cool off — except two

Analysts expect that this week's biggest winners will cool off from here, with the notable exception of just two stocks: Centene and IQVIA. All three major averages are set for a positive week on Friday, in spite of a dismal earnings week from Big Tech that signaled a rotation out of growth names into value stocks. A peek inside the S & P 500 showed that communication services and consumer discretionary were the only sectors in the red for the week, weighed down by poor earnings results from mega-cap tech stocks such as Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, and Facebook-parent Meta. Meanwhile, industrials, real estate, consumer staples were the week's leading outperformers, all up more than 5%. The week's 10 best-performing stocks include health care, industrial and finance stocks. However, the majority of those names are set for single-digit gains, according to consensus estimates on FactSet. Centene and IQVIA are expected to surge higher from here. Here are those names. Centene jumped 15% through Friday. What's more, the health care stock has a buy rating from a majority of analysts, and is forecasted to advance nearly 20%. Another health care stock, IQVIA , jumped 14% this week. About 76% of analysts who cover IQVIA have a buy rating, and expect it will rally 26% from here over the next 12 months. Universal Health Services was the biggest winner this week, up 27% through Friday. However, the health care stock is recommended as a buying opportunity by just 28% of analysts, who expect just 1% upside from here, according to consensus estimates on FactSet. Shares of Enphase Energy are up nearly 19% this week though it's expected to rise just 5% from here, according to consensus estimates. Enphase surpassed profit and sales expectations this week, according to consensus estimates from FactSet. Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs reiterated the company as a buying opportunity, saying "continued robust demand" in the US and Europe will help the stock outperform. CoStar Group surged 15% this week and is quickly approaching its consensus target price. Still, some analysts remain bullish. The real estate stock, which was added to the S & P 500 in September, is "armed to the teeth" with a great balance sheet and cash for any acquisitions it will make in the future, according to a note last month from Gordon Haskett. Other stocks include Ameriprise and Raymond James Financial .